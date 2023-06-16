Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Greif (GEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greif (NYSE: GEF):

6/9/2023 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $94.00.

6/9/2023 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00.

6/9/2023 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $69.00.

6/2/2023 – Greif had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00.

5/27/2023 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 91,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,247. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at $86,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

