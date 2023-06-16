Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Stock Performance

RSHPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.