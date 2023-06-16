Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

