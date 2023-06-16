iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Boosted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after buying an additional 398,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 221,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

