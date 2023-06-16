iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 397,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.