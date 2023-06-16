iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 354,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

