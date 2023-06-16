iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,709 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

