iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SUSC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,255.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

