iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
SUSC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.