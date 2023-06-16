iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 130,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

