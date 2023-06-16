iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,516,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,475 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.21.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
