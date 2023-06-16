iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,516,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,475 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

