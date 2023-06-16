iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.85

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 33017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,403,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.