iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ACWX opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
