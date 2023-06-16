iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.69 and traded as low as $23.51. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 23,565 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

