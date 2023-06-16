iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.69 and traded as low as $23.51. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 23,565 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)
