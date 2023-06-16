iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after buying an additional 634,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

