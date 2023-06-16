iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.86. 32,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

