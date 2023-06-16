iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,528,000.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

