iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IAT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 143,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

