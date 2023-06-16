ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITTOY opened at $13.17 on Friday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

