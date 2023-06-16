ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.67 ($1.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

ITV Stock Up 0.6 %

About ITV

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 70.48 ($0.88). 6,029,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.26. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

