Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.