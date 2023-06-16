Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.