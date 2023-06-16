Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

