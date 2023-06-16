James F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

