Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.81.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $319.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $319.83.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.