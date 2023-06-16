Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 956 ($11.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 985.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 914.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.51), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($271,982.48). 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

