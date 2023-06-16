Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 18,293 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,455.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRRP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.