Jeffrey G. Gorski Sells 700 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.64. 39,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,968. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.