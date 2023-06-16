JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

