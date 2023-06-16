Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 5,141 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

