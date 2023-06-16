Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 1,200 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JOE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 266,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,205. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

