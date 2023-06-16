Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,417 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,208.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

