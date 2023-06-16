JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $39.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

