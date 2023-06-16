JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 2,482 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.