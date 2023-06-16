JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.80 Per Share

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JEDT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 402.50 ($5.04). 77,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 339 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 449 ($5.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.61. The stock has a market cap of £633.86 million, a P/E ratio of -248.77 and a beta of 1.23.
