JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.80 Per Share

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JEDT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 402.50 ($5.04). 77,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 339 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 449 ($5.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.61. The stock has a market cap of £633.86 million, a P/E ratio of -248.77 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

