JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $23.51 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. JSR has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc.

