JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
JSR Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $23.51 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. JSR has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $31.01.
About JSR
