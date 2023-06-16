Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Head to Head Contrast

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jushi and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.29 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.33 -$80.90 million ($0.38) -1.80

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jushi and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ascend Wellness 0 2 2 0 2.50

Jushi presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 517.13%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 301.46%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% Ascend Wellness -16.45% -40.01% -7.88%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Jushi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

