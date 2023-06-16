KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,612. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. KDDI has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.75.

Get KDDI alerts:

About KDDI

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.