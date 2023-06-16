Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

