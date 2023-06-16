Keel Point LLC Buys 835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,813. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

