Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,871. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

