Keel Point LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $261.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,848,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,264,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

