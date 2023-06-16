Keel Point LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,767,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,038,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

