Keel Point LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ZBRA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.99. 82,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

