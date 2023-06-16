Keel Point LLC Purchases 11,485 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.63. 181,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

