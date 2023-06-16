Keel Point LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. 38,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,478. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.