Keel Point LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

