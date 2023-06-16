Keel Point LLC Sells 447 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 777,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,048. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

