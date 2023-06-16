Keith A. Goldan Sells 577 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $12,872.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.33 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.