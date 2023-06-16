Keith A. Goldan Sells 577 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $12,872.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.33 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.