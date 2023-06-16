Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after acquiring an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. 413,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,269. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

