Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.09. 93,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 174,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Kforce Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

